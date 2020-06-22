2463 ACHILLES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spectacular newly renovated turn-key features extraordinary living areas, contemporary art and stunning interiors. Entertain in luxury with the gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and high-ceiling living room. Indulge in the master suite with a pool, balcony, fireplace, luxurious bathroom & large walk-in closet. All four bedrooms enjoy en-suite bathrooms and balconies. There is an additional office/den that can convert into a 5th bedroom. Ideal outdoor entertaining area, with an outside fire place, cabana, and dining table for ten. MUST SEE! Available short/long term furnished! Short term pricing available upon request. *Leased until the end of April