Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

24628 Gardenstone Lane

24628 W Gardenstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24628 W Gardenstone Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serene West Hills home located in the prestigious community of Castle Peak Estates and in the much sought-after Las Virgenes School District (Round Meadow Elementary, AC Stelle Middle School and Calabasas High School). This home features 4 bedrooms (including a large bedroom with full private bath downstairs) and 3 baths, totaling 2,662 SF of open floor plan. The living room has a balcony and fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island opens to the family room complete with fireplace. The spacious master retreat has a large and private bath with walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. The yard is very relaxing with grassy area and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24628 Gardenstone Lane have any available units?
24628 Gardenstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24628 Gardenstone Lane have?
Some of 24628 Gardenstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24628 Gardenstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24628 Gardenstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24628 Gardenstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24628 Gardenstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24628 Gardenstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24628 Gardenstone Lane offers parking.
Does 24628 Gardenstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24628 Gardenstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24628 Gardenstone Lane have a pool?
No, 24628 Gardenstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24628 Gardenstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 24628 Gardenstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24628 Gardenstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24628 Gardenstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
