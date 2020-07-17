2461 Silver Lake Blvd., C

Amenities
Lowered price! Self-tour any day during the daytime, call or text 714-783-5473.
VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GK_6rOTaYA&feature=youtu.be
Upper level spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in the best part of Silver Lake behind Whole Foods 365, gated entry, specious floor plans, dual AC, lots of storage, new kitchen and bathroom faucets, new lighting, stainless steel counter-tops, separate dining room or study, A jewel and must see in the best part of Silver Lake.
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blvd, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as 365 Whole Foods, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Lemongrass, Red Lion, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.
Features:
Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrances
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)
Bright and airy
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Close to Hollywood
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind 365 Whole Foods
Onsite gated carport parking available for a fee