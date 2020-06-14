All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

246 South MANSFIELD Avenue

246 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

246 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly remodeled in the heart of Hancock Park 4 beds 2 bath lower duplex, a mix of vintage and modern lighting, ebony wood stained floors, caesarstone countertops in kitchen with subway tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances + loads of cabinetry, washer/dryer in unit, master bath featuring dual sinks, porcelain tile floor, second bathroom w/ceramic penny tiles, spacious floor plan w/ample built-ins & closets + central A/C, plenty of room in backyard to BBQ, 2 car garage. A breathtaking beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
246 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
246 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

