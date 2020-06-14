246 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities
Newly remodeled in the heart of Hancock Park 4 beds 2 bath lower duplex, a mix of vintage and modern lighting, ebony wood stained floors, caesarstone countertops in kitchen with subway tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances + loads of cabinetry, washer/dryer in unit, master bath featuring dual sinks, porcelain tile floor, second bathroom w/ceramic penny tiles, spacious floor plan w/ample built-ins & closets + central A/C, plenty of room in backyard to BBQ, 2 car garage. A breathtaking beauty!