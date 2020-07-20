246 DIMMICK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

AVAILABLE SHORT TERM Gated Traditional near Rose! 3 bedroom + bonus loft is the quintessential California home that has been remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world and new world. Amazing natural light floods through this open floor plan into dining area and custom gourmet kitchen. This tranquil and peaceful home, on a tree-lined street, includes a fireplace, wood floors, stainless steel appliances & laundry inside. Private backyard with BBQ and 2 gated parking spots. The bonus loft is perfect for a guest room, office, work out room or meditation studio. Located in the Heart of Venice, a few short blocks from all that makes this city exciting and attractive; Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney, Canals, fabulous shopping, fine dining and the beach!