Los Angeles, CA
246 DIMMICK Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

246 DIMMICK Avenue

246 Dimmick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

246 Dimmick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE SHORT TERM Gated Traditional near Rose! 3 bedroom + bonus loft is the quintessential California home that has been remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world and new world. Amazing natural light floods through this open floor plan into dining area and custom gourmet kitchen. This tranquil and peaceful home, on a tree-lined street, includes a fireplace, wood floors, stainless steel appliances & laundry inside. Private backyard with BBQ and 2 gated parking spots. The bonus loft is perfect for a guest room, office, work out room or meditation studio. Located in the Heart of Venice, a few short blocks from all that makes this city exciting and attractive; Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney, Canals, fabulous shopping, fine dining and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 DIMMICK Avenue have any available units?
246 DIMMICK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 DIMMICK Avenue have?
Some of 246 DIMMICK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 DIMMICK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
246 DIMMICK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 DIMMICK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 246 DIMMICK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 246 DIMMICK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 246 DIMMICK Avenue offers parking.
Does 246 DIMMICK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 DIMMICK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 DIMMICK Avenue have a pool?
No, 246 DIMMICK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 246 DIMMICK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 246 DIMMICK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 246 DIMMICK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 DIMMICK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
