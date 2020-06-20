2457 Silver Lake Blvd., B

Amenities

Price reduction! 2 bedroom 1 bath ground level apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful garden view. Best location and generous relaxing home living.



Open house 714-306-6042.

1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blve, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, walk to Silver Lake, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.



Features:



Colonial style architecture

Park like living

Gated access

Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans

Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrance for four units

Separate dining room or study or studio

Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)

Bright and airy

Ceiling fan

Hardwood floors

Onsite management

Gated carport for a fee

No pets

Close to Occidental College

Close to American Film Institute

Adjacent to Los Feliz

Behind Whole Foods 365

Onsite gated carport parking available