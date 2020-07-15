2451 Silver Lake Blvd., A

Amenities

VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvWMnnqm7pQ&feature=youtu.be



Self-tour any day.



Ground level spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in the best part of Silver Lake, right behind Whole Foods 365!



Features:



Gated entry

Bright and airy

Specious floor plans

Dining room or study or studio

Lots of storage

New kitchen and bathroom faucets

New lighting

Stainless steel counter-tops

Beautiful landscaping

Gated carport available for a fee

A jewel and must see!

1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blvd, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as 365 Whole Foods, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Lemongrass, Red Lion, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.



Colonial style architecture

Park like living

Gated access

Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans

Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrances

Separate dining room or study or studio

Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)

Bright and airy

Ceiling fans

Hardwood floors

Onsite management

No pets

Close to Occidental College

Close to American Film Institute

Close to Hollywood

Adjacent to Los Feliz

Behind 365 Whole Foods

Onsite gated carport parking available for a fee