24440 Hatteras Street

Newly updated Woodland Hills Single Story Ranch - Located near the Burbank Blvd/Hidden Hills gated entrance. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a spacious open concept kitchen and family room. Plantation Shutters throughout the front windows. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counter tops and back splash plus stainless steel appliances including a built in Kitchen Aid refrigerator, DCS range and oven plus a brand new Bosch dishwasher. Family room has Single Lite double French doors. Gas/wood burning fireplace in the living room. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home's bedrooms and living room/dining area. Also, concrete patio off the dining room with Single Lite double French doors. Single Lite double French slider in ensuite master bedroom with California Closet organization system. Attached 2 car garage, has insulated walls and ceiling with washer/dryer hook up. New gas water heater and professionally insulated attic and walls. A/C is 5 years new and serviced twice a year. New paint inside and outside. Beautifully landscaped. Move-in date of August 1, 2019.