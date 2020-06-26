All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane

2443 Buckingham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2443 Buckingham Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Updated 3 bed/3 ba 2-story Traditional on quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gate-guarded of Bel Air Crest community. Filled w/ incredible natural light thruout, high ceilings & beautiful contemporary finishes. Formal entry leads to LR w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Step down FDR w/ built-ins & open tree-top views.Custom kitchen w/ stainless steel Gaggeneau appliances & cus, s/s & ceasarstone countertops overlooking spacious family room opening to back patio and grassy yard. Master ste w/ large custom-blt closet, blackout shades & balcony w/ endless treetop & ocean views. Master bathrm w/ marble finishes, spa tub & dual basins. Additional features include laundry rm, LED lighting, direct access 2-car garage, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, large skylight & blt-in linen closet in hallway. Community amenities include club house, pool, tennis & basketball courts, pitch/putt course, playground. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Roscomare Elem. Avail mid-June!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane have any available units?
2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane have?
Some of 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane offers parking.
Does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane has a pool.
Does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College