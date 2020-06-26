2443 BUCKINGHAM Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Updated 3 bed/3 ba 2-story Traditional on quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gate-guarded of Bel Air Crest community. Filled w/ incredible natural light thruout, high ceilings & beautiful contemporary finishes. Formal entry leads to LR w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Step down FDR w/ built-ins & open tree-top views.Custom kitchen w/ stainless steel Gaggeneau appliances & cus, s/s & ceasarstone countertops overlooking spacious family room opening to back patio and grassy yard. Master ste w/ large custom-blt closet, blackout shades & balcony w/ endless treetop & ocean views. Master bathrm w/ marble finishes, spa tub & dual basins. Additional features include laundry rm, LED lighting, direct access 2-car garage, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, large skylight & blt-in linen closet in hallway. Community amenities include club house, pool, tennis & basketball courts, pitch/putt course, playground. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Roscomare Elem. Avail mid-June!