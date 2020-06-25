All apartments in Los Angeles
2442 West 18TH Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

2442 West 18TH Street

2442 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2442 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautiful, sunny and large town house, approximately 1500 sq ft. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Totally remodeled. Large kitchen. New appliances. Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Look like a house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 West 18TH Street have any available units?
2442 West 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 West 18TH Street have?
Some of 2442 West 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 West 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2442 West 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 West 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2442 West 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2442 West 18TH Street offer parking?
No, 2442 West 18TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2442 West 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 West 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 West 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 2442 West 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2442 West 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2442 West 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 West 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 West 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
