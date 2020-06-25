Beautiful, sunny and large town house, approximately 1500 sq ft. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Totally remodeled. Large kitchen. New appliances. Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Look like a house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2442 West 18TH Street have any available units?
2442 West 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.