2441 Silver Lake Blvd., A

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment ground level apartment home adjacent to the lovely patio, right behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake. Specious floor plans, beautiful brand new kitchen cabinets, new luxury vinyl floorings, and real solid wood floorings throughout. Must see.



Open house Friday, Sat & Sun Oct 11/12/13.



Text 714-306-6042 for a video.

1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blve, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, walk to Silver Lake, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.



Features:



Colonial style architecture

Park like living

Gated access

Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans

Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrance for four units

Separate dining room or study or studio

Stainless steel counter tops

Bright and airy

Ceiling fan

Hardwood floors

Onsite management

Gated carport for a fee

No pets

Close to Occidental College

Close to American Film Institute

Adjacent to Los Feliz

Behind Whole Foods 365

Onsite gated carport parking available