2441 Silver Lake Blvd., A

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment ground level apartment home adjacent to the lovely patio, right behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake. Specious floor plans, beautiful brand new kitchen cabinets, new luxury vinyl floorings, and real solid wood floorings throughout. Must see.
Open house Friday, Sat & Sun Oct 11/12/13.
Text 714-306-6042 for a video.
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blve, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, walk to Silver Lake, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.
Features:
Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrance for four units
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops
Bright and airy
Ceiling fan
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
Gated carport for a fee
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind Whole Foods 365
Onsite gated carport parking available