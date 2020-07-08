2438 ARMSTRONG Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible, designer done, 2 level unit in prime Silver Lake. No expense was spared in the loving renovation of this property. Gorgeous maple hardwood flooring runs throughout the living areas and terrazzo flooring can be found in the kitchen, bathrooms and entryway. High-end appliances punctuate the completely custom kitchen. There is custom cabinetry throughout the home and custom closet doors. Other design features include lighting and bathroom fixtures that would make any Dwell subscriber swoon. The ground floor opens onto an enclosed, private backyard it also features a powder room with Heath~ wallpaper. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a bathroom with double sinks and a laundry area in the hallway. The unit is bright and filled with light. The Nest doorbell & thermostat will keep you safe and comfortable. This is a 2 unit property. Utilities included. The adjacent 3+3 is also for lease at $6,250.