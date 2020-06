Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry. All units come with its own washer and dryer and two parking spaces gated. Central Air and Heat. Located near USC Medical Center, with a walk score of 88.