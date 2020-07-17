All apartments in Los Angeles
24309 ST FRIAR

24309 Friar Street · No Longer Available
Location

24309 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
{Accessory Dwelling Unit not included in}Available for lease - Newly remodeled Woodland Hills home in prime location associated with Lockhurst Elementary, Hale Charted Academy and El Camino Real High School. Amenities include: single-story, 3BR + 2.5BA floor plan w/over 1400 SQF +200 SQF of Sun Room; living room, dining area; kitchen w/ Stone counter tops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); modern design bathrooms, washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; dual pane windows; recessed lighting; pets allowed; no garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24309 ST FRIAR have any available units?
24309 ST FRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24309 ST FRIAR have?
Some of 24309 ST FRIAR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24309 ST FRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
24309 ST FRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24309 ST FRIAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 24309 ST FRIAR is pet friendly.
Does 24309 ST FRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 24309 ST FRIAR offers parking.
Does 24309 ST FRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24309 ST FRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24309 ST FRIAR have a pool?
No, 24309 ST FRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 24309 ST FRIAR have accessible units?
No, 24309 ST FRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 24309 ST FRIAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24309 ST FRIAR has units with dishwashers.
