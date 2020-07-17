24309 ST FRIAR

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

{Accessory Dwelling Unit not included in}Available for lease - Newly remodeled Woodland Hills home in prime location associated with Lockhurst Elementary, Hale Charted Academy and El Camino Real High School. Amenities include: single-story, 3BR + 2.5BA floor plan w/over 1400 SQF +200 SQF of Sun Room; living room, dining area; kitchen w/ Stone counter tops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); modern design bathrooms, washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; dual pane windows; recessed lighting; pets allowed; no garage.