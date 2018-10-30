Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2430 Edgewater Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2430 Edgewater Ter
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM
2430 Edgewater Ter
2430 Edgewater Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2430 Edgewater Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter have any available units?
2430 Edgewater Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2430 Edgewater Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Edgewater Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Edgewater Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter offer parking?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter have a pool?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter have accessible units?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Edgewater Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Edgewater Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
