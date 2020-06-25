243 DELFERN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Incredible Gated Traditional Estate available for lease on one of the most desirable streets in prime Holmby Hills. This property is situated on almost 2 acres of park-like grounds with rolling lawns, Olympic-sized pool, spa, gardens, & championship N/S tennis court. This Estate has been beautifully remodeled & re-imagined for today's luxury lifestyle. Apx 13,000 sq.ft. of total living space includes main house, 2 independent townhouses, sep. apartment, studio or gym & attic kids playroom or extra storage. The main house offers 7 bdrms, 7 full bths, & 2 powder rms. Public rooms on the main level include formal living room w/fp, large open family room w/bar & fp, elegant formal dining room, & chef's kitchen. The gorgeous second floor master suite features a f/p, private patio overlooking the backyard, luxurious sep. marble baths, & sep. custom walk-in closets. This estate is unlike any other house for lease on the market.