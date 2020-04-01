All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

243 DELFERN Drive

243 N Delfern Dr · No Longer Available
Location

243 N Delfern Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible Gated Traditional Estate available for lease on one of the most desirable streets in prime Holmby Hills. This property is situated on almost 2 acres of park-like grounds with rolling lawns, Olympic-sized pool, spa, gardens, & championship N/S tennis court. This Estate has been beautifully remodeled & re-imagined for today's luxury lifestyle. Apx 13,000 sq.ft. of total living space includes main house, 2 independent townhouses, sep. apartment, studio or gym & attic kids playroom or extra storage. The main house offers 7 bdrms, 7 full bths, & 2 powder rms. Public rooms on the main level include formal living room w/fp, large open family room w/bar & fp, elegant formal dining room, & chef's kitchen. The gorgeous second floor master suite features a f/p, private patio overlooking the backyard, luxurious sep. marble baths, & sep. custom walk-in closets. This estate is unlike any other house for lease on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 DELFERN Drive have any available units?
243 DELFERN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 DELFERN Drive have?
Some of 243 DELFERN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 DELFERN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 DELFERN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 DELFERN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 243 DELFERN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 243 DELFERN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 243 DELFERN Drive does offer parking.
Does 243 DELFERN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 DELFERN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 DELFERN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 DELFERN Drive has a pool.
Does 243 DELFERN Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 DELFERN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 DELFERN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 DELFERN Drive has units with dishwashers.
