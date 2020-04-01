243 DELFERN Drive

Amenities
Incredible Gated Traditional Estate available for lease on one of the most desirable streets in prime Holmby Hills. This property is situated on almost 2 acres of park-like grounds with rolling lawns, Olympic-sized pool, spa, gardens, & championship N/S tennis court. This Estate has been beautifully remodeled & re-imagined for today's luxury lifestyle. Apx 13,000 sq.ft. of total living space includes main house, 2 independent townhouses, sep. apartment, studio or gym & attic kids playroom or extra storage. The main house offers 7 bdrms, 7 full bths, & 2 powder rms. Public rooms on the main level include formal living room w/fp, large open family room w/bar & fp, elegant formal dining room, & chef's kitchen. The gorgeous second floor master suite features a f/p, private patio overlooking the backyard, luxurious sep. marble baths, & sep. custom walk-in closets. This estate is unlike any other house for lease on the market.