Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2429 6th St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

2429 6th St

2429 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2429 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
friendlys have always yearned for wide-open spaces and for successful executives, the sense of freedom and privacy from the corporate world makes the allure of owning this property easy to understand. Large properties on acreage are enjoying a renaissance among those who appreciate a more organic and healthy farm-to-table lifestyle or simply need the ability to accommodate multiple families or multiple businesses with a variety of lifestyles.

Property is located in a unique geographic location in southern Silicon Valleys wine region. A half-hour drive into San Jose, or the beach, and yet a world away from city congestion. This narrow valley is flanked by lush mountains that separate the coastal region from this vineyard-focused valley of warm days and cool nights. Like a timeless work of art, this romantic villa can be appreciated by all ages and
lifestyles. A legacy property meant to be passed down to the next generation.

Meritage Estates is an exclusive community of only 18 estates and once past the gates of this community an oasis awaits at the end of a beautiful, and lush, tree-lined cul-de-sac. This World-class Mediterranean property offers a balance between Hollywood-style luxury and a rustic, Montana-style ranch. A rural retreat on over 25+ acres of pristine, mostly flat land. The estate includes an exquisite main residence and multiple detached structures for an approximately 8,500 sq. ft. under roof possibilities. There are enough parking spaces in multiple
garages for 6 cars. Entertain family, friends or corporate groups and weddings, and if anyone in your family is an equestrian enthusiast, hunting enthusiasts, wine vintner, car enthusiasts, fitness enthusiasts, adrenaline junky, or nature seeker, this property can accommodate all.

The main residence is surrounded by a bevy of beautiful trees and colorful foliage. There is an extensive venue for entertainment with large pool, spa, full outdoor kitchen and bar, multiple terraces and grassy park-like area. The impressive 2-story entrance showcases the living room with soaring ceilings, wall of windows and a sun filled terrace. The kitchen with island opens up to a large family room area and the French doors lead you to the backyard terrace and outdoor kitchen.

The second detached building is a 2-story pool house with 5-car garage, walk-in refrigeration unit, pool house with full shower, and a 2,000 sq. ft area on the 2nd floor which is a vanilla shell that you can customize into a man cave, theater, fitness center, office, etc. There are several other buildings: A castle-like turret with aged lumber and concrete-lined walls where wine bottles can be stored in a naturally cool underground cave, and wine processing and tastings can occur in an open park-like area between the two acres of producing chardonnay vines and the turret.

Amenities include but are not limited to the following:
Main Home:
5,000+ sq. ft. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms
Large laundry room with two sets of washers and dryers
Formal Living Room
Formal Dining Room
Master Bedroom Ensuite on main floor with immense bathroom and walk-in closet with custom closet organizers
Family Room open to kitchen
Kitchen Island with wine fridge and sink, granite, and high-end stainless appliances
Office
New Italian 18 X 18 Travertine Tile Floors
New Carpet in bedrooms
Other Features:
Pool House
Pool with Multi-person spa and water feature
Outdoor kitchen with electric power awning, sink, ice maker, dishwasher, refrigerator, BBQ, Pizza oven and dishwasher.
Sports Court
Bocce Ball Court
Large Dog Run
Look-out point or lower terrace with views of property
Full video surveillance security system
$100,000 owned solar system for guilt free energy production for the entire property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 6th St have any available units?
2429 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 6th St have?
Some of 2429 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2429 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2429 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2429 6th St offers parking.
Does 2429 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 2429 6th St has a pool.
Does 2429 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2429 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 6th St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

