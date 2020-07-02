All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2427 Louella Ave

2427 Louella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Louella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home in Venice minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 180788

Beautiful home, lots of pluses! See to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180788
Property Id 180788

(RLNE5386409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Louella Ave have any available units?
2427 Louella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Louella Ave have?
Some of 2427 Louella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Louella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Louella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Louella Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Louella Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2427 Louella Ave offer parking?
No, 2427 Louella Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Louella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have a pool?
No, 2427 Louella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have accessible units?
No, 2427 Louella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Louella Ave has units with dishwashers.

