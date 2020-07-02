Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2427 Louella Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2427 Louella Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2427 Louella Ave
2427 Louella Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2427 Louella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home in Venice minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 180788
Beautiful home, lots of pluses! See to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180788
Property Id 180788
(RLNE5386409)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2427 Louella Ave have any available units?
2427 Louella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2427 Louella Ave have?
Some of 2427 Louella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2427 Louella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Louella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Louella Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Louella Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2427 Louella Ave offer parking?
No, 2427 Louella Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Louella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have a pool?
No, 2427 Louella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have accessible units?
No, 2427 Louella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Louella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Louella Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College