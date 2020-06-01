All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2418 Folsom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2418 Folsom
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

2418 Folsom

2418 Folsom Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2418 Folsom Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
rent controlled
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
rent controlled
ALMOST COMPLETED! TIME TO BUY: NEW CONSTRUCTION. NOT SUBJECT TO RENT CONTROL. Purchase Price: $2,400,000. (Projected ) Pro-Forma Monthly Gross Rent: $14,000. Pro-Forma Annual Gross Rent: $168,000 Vacancy & Operating Costs. New construction of 4 units. CAP RATE 5%. Each unit will have 4 Bed/3 Bath at a 1,500 SQ.FT each. Total lot size is 6,999 SQ.FT. Individually metered for electric, gas, and water * individual tankless water heater* Central A/C and Heat* Washer & Dyer* Refrigerator* Dishwasher Investment Opportunity* Brand-New Construction* Multifamily Apartment Complex* Currently all units are vacant or can be occupied before close of escrow. Great easy access to DTLA, 10,60 and 5 freeway. Close to 4th street bride to DTLA that is under construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Folsom have any available units?
2418 Folsom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Folsom have?
Some of 2418 Folsom's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Folsom currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Folsom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Folsom pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Folsom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2418 Folsom offer parking?
No, 2418 Folsom does not offer parking.
Does 2418 Folsom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Folsom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Folsom have a pool?
No, 2418 Folsom does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Folsom have accessible units?
No, 2418 Folsom does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Folsom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Folsom has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College