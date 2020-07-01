2410 S Patton Apt 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Recently Remodeled 2BD/2BA large apartment near South Shores.



Features:

- Brand new appliances, double-pane windows, and paint

- Private balcony with partial harbor views

- 2 parking spaces + storage in shared, gated garage

- Washer / Dryer hookups in unit

- Gas burning retro-style fireplace

- Master bedroom has walk-in closet

- Pet friendly! No pet rent or pet deposit required.

4-Unit apartment building on the corner of 24th and Patton. All units benefit from a temperate climate year round and nice ocean breezes. Close to parks, beach, shopping.