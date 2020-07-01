2410 S Patton Apt 1

Amenities
Recently Remodeled 2BD/2BA large apartment near South Shores.
Features:
- Brand new appliances, double-pane windows, and paint
- Private balcony with partial harbor views
- 2 parking spaces + storage in shared, gated garage
- Washer / Dryer hookups in unit
- Gas burning retro-style fireplace
- Master bedroom has walk-in closet
- Pet friendly! No pet rent or pet deposit required.
4-Unit apartment building on the corner of 24th and Patton. All units benefit from a temperate climate year round and nice ocean breezes. Close to parks, beach, shopping.