Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2410 S Patton Apt 1

2410 South Patton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2410 South Patton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled 2BD/2BA large apartment near South Shores.

Features:
- Brand new appliances, double-pane windows, and paint
- Private balcony with partial harbor views
- 2 parking spaces + storage in shared, gated garage
- Washer / Dryer hookups in unit
- Gas burning retro-style fireplace
- Master bedroom has walk-in closet
- Pet friendly! No pet rent or pet deposit required.
4-Unit apartment building on the corner of 24th and Patton. All units benefit from a temperate climate year round and nice ocean breezes. Close to parks, beach, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 have any available units?
2410 S Patton Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 have?
Some of 2410 S Patton Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 S Patton Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 S Patton Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 S Patton Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 S Patton Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2410 S Patton Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 S Patton Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2410 S Patton Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2410 S Patton Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 S Patton Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 S Patton Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

