Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2404 South Carolina Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2404 South Carolina Street
2404 S Carolina St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2404 S Carolina St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Full size washer and dryer inside the apartment.
Modern kitchen with grant countertops.
Dishwasher, oven and microwave.
Recently remodeled.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12353526
(RLNE4979641)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have any available units?
2404 South Carolina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2404 South Carolina Street have?
Some of 2404 South Carolina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2404 South Carolina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2404 South Carolina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 South Carolina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street is pet friendly.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street offers parking.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have a pool?
No, 2404 South Carolina Street does not have a pool.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have accessible units?
No, 2404 South Carolina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street has units with dishwashers.
