All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2404 South Carolina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2404 South Carolina Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2404 South Carolina Street

2404 S Carolina St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2404 S Carolina St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Full size washer and dryer inside the apartment.
Modern kitchen with grant countertops.
Dishwasher, oven and microwave.
Recently remodeled.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12353526

(RLNE4979641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 South Carolina Street have any available units?
2404 South Carolina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 South Carolina Street have?
Some of 2404 South Carolina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 South Carolina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2404 South Carolina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 South Carolina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street is pet friendly.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street offers parking.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have a pool?
No, 2404 South Carolina Street does not have a pool.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have accessible units?
No, 2404 South Carolina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 South Carolina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 South Carolina Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College