23920 Pentland Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

House with SPECTACULAR VIEW, yard, CUL-DE SAC 2-car Parking Available. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , spectacular Valley View yard, CUL-DE SAC, Hardwood Floors, air conditioned garage, quiet neighborhood, stove, dishwasher, patio, air conditioner, central air, central heat, fireplace , West Hills beautiful house. Hard wood flooring,. award winning schools (Pomelo, Hale, El Camino). May consider small pets. Walking distance from shopping and local park, peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Available Now!