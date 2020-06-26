All apartments in Los Angeles
23920 Pentland Way
Last updated June 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

23920 Pentland Way

23920 Pentland Way · No Longer Available
Location

23920 Pentland Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
House with SPECTACULAR VIEW, yard, CUL-DE SAC 2-car Parking Available. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , spectacular Valley View yard, CUL-DE SAC, Hardwood Floors, air conditioned garage, quiet neighborhood, stove, dishwasher, patio, air conditioner, central air, central heat, fireplace , West Hills beautiful house. Hard wood flooring,. award winning schools (Pomelo, Hale, El Camino). May consider small pets. Walking distance from shopping and local park, peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23920 Pentland Way have any available units?
23920 Pentland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23920 Pentland Way have?
Some of 23920 Pentland Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23920 Pentland Way currently offering any rent specials?
23920 Pentland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23920 Pentland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23920 Pentland Way is pet friendly.
Does 23920 Pentland Way offer parking?
Yes, 23920 Pentland Way offers parking.
Does 23920 Pentland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23920 Pentland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23920 Pentland Way have a pool?
No, 23920 Pentland Way does not have a pool.
Does 23920 Pentland Way have accessible units?
Yes, 23920 Pentland Way has accessible units.
Does 23920 Pentland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23920 Pentland Way has units with dishwashers.
