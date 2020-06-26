23920 Pentland Way

Amenities
House with SPECTACULAR VIEW, yard, CUL-DE SAC 2-car Parking Available. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths , spectacular Valley View yard, CUL-DE SAC, Hardwood Floors, air conditioned garage, quiet neighborhood, stove, dishwasher, patio, air conditioner, central air, central heat, fireplace , West Hills beautiful house. Hard wood flooring,. award winning schools (Pomelo, Hale, El Camino). May consider small pets. Walking distance from shopping and local park, peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Available Now!