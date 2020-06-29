23823 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91307 West Hills
Guest unit in West Hills! 3 min drive to The Village and Topanga Mall Completely remodeled and totally private unit! Gated parking for 2 cars, small yard to enjoy. Full sized appliances, separate bedroom area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
