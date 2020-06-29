All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23823 Victory Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23823 Victory Boulevard
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:28 PM

23823 Victory Boulevard

23823 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23823 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Guest unit in West Hills! 3 min drive to The Village and Topanga Mall
Completely remodeled and totally private unit! Gated parking for 2 cars, small yard to enjoy. Full sized appliances, separate bedroom area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23823 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
23823 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 23823 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23823 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23823 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 23823 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23823 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 23823 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 23823 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23823 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23823 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 23823 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 23823 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23823 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23823 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 23823 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23823 Victory Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 23823 Victory Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College