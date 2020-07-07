23750 Canzonet Street

Amenities
Highly sought after one level Woodland West home with almost 3,000 square feet. Grand living room and family room with soaring two story ceilings,fireplace and a wall of windows to enjoy the newly updated pool and private backyard. All new gourmet kitchen including cabinets, appliances, quartz counters and custom back splash. Expansive interior enhanced by a formal dining room,breakfast area and rich laminate floors. The elegant master suite has multiple closets a dressing area,dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Property sits on an elevated 14,700 sq ft lot on a cul de sac street creating a serene and secluded setting. Renowned West Valley schools including El Camino and Hale Junior High. Convenient proximity to local beaches,shopping,restaurants and the 101 freeway. Excellent credit a must. Submit on pet.