Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

23750 Canzonet Street

23750 Canzonet Street · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23750 Canzonet Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Highly sought after one level Woodland West home with almost 3,000 square feet. Grand living room and family room with soaring two story ceilings,fireplace and a wall of windows to enjoy the newly updated pool and private backyard. All new gourmet kitchen including cabinets, appliances, quartz counters and custom back splash. Expansive interior enhanced by a formal dining room,breakfast area and rich laminate floors. The elegant master suite has multiple closets a dressing area,dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Property sits on an elevated 14,700 sq ft lot on a cul de sac street creating a serene and secluded setting. Renowned West Valley schools including El Camino and Hale Junior High. Convenient proximity to local beaches,shopping,restaurants and the 101 freeway. Excellent credit a must. Submit on pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23750 Canzonet Street have any available units?
23750 Canzonet Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23750 Canzonet Street have?
Some of 23750 Canzonet Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23750 Canzonet Street currently offering any rent specials?
23750 Canzonet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23750 Canzonet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23750 Canzonet Street is pet friendly.
Does 23750 Canzonet Street offer parking?
No, 23750 Canzonet Street does not offer parking.
Does 23750 Canzonet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23750 Canzonet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23750 Canzonet Street have a pool?
Yes, 23750 Canzonet Street has a pool.
Does 23750 Canzonet Street have accessible units?
No, 23750 Canzonet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23750 Canzonet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23750 Canzonet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
