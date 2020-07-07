23750 Canzonet Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Highly sought after one level Woodland West home with almost 3,000 square feet. Grand living room and family room with soaring two story ceilings,fireplace and a wall of windows to enjoy the newly updated pool and private backyard. All new gourmet kitchen including cabinets, appliances, quartz counters and custom back splash. Expansive interior enhanced by a formal dining room,breakfast area and rich laminate floors. The elegant master suite has multiple closets a dressing area,dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Property sits on an elevated 14,700 sq ft lot on a cul de sac street creating a serene and secluded setting. Renowned West Valley schools including El Camino and Hale Junior High. Convenient proximity to local beaches,shopping,restaurants and the 101 freeway. Excellent credit a must. Submit on pet.