Los Angeles, CA
/
237 S Ave 18
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
237 S Ave 18
237 Avenue 18
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
237 Avenue 18, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful House
$2,000 - Large 2 Bed/ 1.0 Bath apartment in the heart of within walking distance of schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 237 S Ave 18 have any available units?
237 S Ave 18 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 237 S Ave 18 currently offering any rent specials?
237 S Ave 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 S Ave 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 S Ave 18 is pet friendly.
Does 237 S Ave 18 offer parking?
No, 237 S Ave 18 does not offer parking.
Does 237 S Ave 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 S Ave 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 S Ave 18 have a pool?
No, 237 S Ave 18 does not have a pool.
Does 237 S Ave 18 have accessible units?
No, 237 S Ave 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 S Ave 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 S Ave 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 S Ave 18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 237 S Ave 18 has units with air conditioning.
