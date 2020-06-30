236 MARKET Street

Furnished/ unfurnished studio, in garden fourplex, light bright w/ full kitchen, full bathroom, walk-in closet, two blocks to beach & Abbot Kinney. Can include flatscreen TV and fan. Easy to see. $1950 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
