23510 Baltar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 1 story house in quite cul-de-sac, 5 beds/4.5 bath. High ceilings, formal dining area, den, family room with travertine floors, big kitchen, granite countertops, breakfast area, den. Huge master bedrom with enclosed office, walk-in closet, huge master bathroom with oversized shower, jacuzzi top, double sink. nice sized bedrooms. Gorgeous back yard with heated pool, built-in barbecue, sitting area.Over 3300 sq,ft house on 11000 sqft lot with privacy. The largest and nicest home in cul-de sac. It won;t last long...