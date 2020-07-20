All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23510 Baltar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23510 Baltar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23510 Baltar Street

23510 Baltar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23510 Baltar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 story house in quite cul-de-sac, 5 beds/4.5 bath. High ceilings, formal dining area, den, family room with travertine floors, big kitchen, granite countertops, breakfast area, den. Huge master bedrom with enclosed office, walk-in closet, huge master bathroom with oversized shower, jacuzzi top, double sink. nice sized bedrooms. Gorgeous back yard with heated pool, built-in barbecue, sitting area.Over 3300 sq,ft house on 11000 sqft lot with privacy. The largest and nicest home in cul-de sac. It won;t last long...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23510 Baltar Street have any available units?
23510 Baltar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23510 Baltar Street have?
Some of 23510 Baltar Street's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23510 Baltar Street currently offering any rent specials?
23510 Baltar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23510 Baltar Street pet-friendly?
No, 23510 Baltar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23510 Baltar Street offer parking?
No, 23510 Baltar Street does not offer parking.
Does 23510 Baltar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23510 Baltar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23510 Baltar Street have a pool?
Yes, 23510 Baltar Street has a pool.
Does 23510 Baltar Street have accessible units?
No, 23510 Baltar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23510 Baltar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23510 Baltar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College