All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201

235 South Rampart Boulevard · (213) 604-6359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful fully remodeled modern 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom. Unit has hardwood floors throughout,granite kitchen countertop, dishwasher Stainless Steel appliances (stove & Refrigerador) tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, balcony, A/C & Heating gated parking and on site laundry room.

$50.00 for Additional parking (1 parking only)

We are Pet Friendly

Water & Trash are paid.
Beautiful Building Located on Rampart Blvd. Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown! Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC! Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway! Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area. - Vons - Ralphs - Starbucks & Us Post Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 have any available units?
235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 have?
Some of 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 is pet friendly.
Does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 does offer parking.
Does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 have a pool?
Yes, 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 has a pool.
Does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 have accessible units?
No, 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity