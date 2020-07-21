Rent Calculator
23463 Haynes St
23463 Haynes Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
23463 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23463 Haynes St Available 07/01/19 -
(RLNE4985793)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23463 Haynes St have any available units?
23463 Haynes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 23463 Haynes St currently offering any rent specials?
23463 Haynes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23463 Haynes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23463 Haynes St is pet friendly.
Does 23463 Haynes St offer parking?
No, 23463 Haynes St does not offer parking.
Does 23463 Haynes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23463 Haynes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23463 Haynes St have a pool?
No, 23463 Haynes St does not have a pool.
Does 23463 Haynes St have accessible units?
No, 23463 Haynes St does not have accessible units.
Does 23463 Haynes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23463 Haynes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23463 Haynes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23463 Haynes St does not have units with air conditioning.
