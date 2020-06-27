All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

2342 Portland Street

2342 Portland St · No Longer Available
Location

2342 Portland St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private entrance, private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance.

*UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED

Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Portland Street have any available units?
2342 Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 Portland Street have?
Some of 2342 Portland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Portland Street pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Portland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2342 Portland Street offer parking?
No, 2342 Portland Street does not offer parking.
Does 2342 Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 Portland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Portland Street have a pool?
No, 2342 Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 2342 Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 Portland Street has units with dishwashers.
