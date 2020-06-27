2342 Portland Street

Amenities
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private entrance, private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance.
*UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED
Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.
*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.
California DRE#02092585