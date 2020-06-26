All apartments in Los Angeles
2340 OUTPOST Drive
2340 OUTPOST Drive

2340 Outpost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Perched above the street and at the end of a long, private drive you will find this stunning Contemporary Spanish in coveted Outpost Estates. This special 1-story compound offers resort-style living in a sweeping open space. The grand entry w/walls of glass welcomes you. The Master Suite, located in it's own wing, provides seclusion & comfort with its own fireplace, en-suite bath with spa tub, double vanity and large walk-in closets. The updated kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances presents the perfect opportunity for entertaining friends or cooking that special dinner. This huge light-filled space, with an abundance of windows & a bank of three sets of French doors, opens up to the crown jewel of this exceptional home-the marvelous & massive outdoor space with expansive pool & cabana. The additional flat yard w/patios and decks delivers astounding canyon views or a spot for relaxation & repose. Gleaming hardwood & tile floors throughout, with 3 add'l bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 OUTPOST Drive have any available units?
2340 OUTPOST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 OUTPOST Drive have?
Some of 2340 OUTPOST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 OUTPOST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2340 OUTPOST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 OUTPOST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2340 OUTPOST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2340 OUTPOST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2340 OUTPOST Drive offers parking.
Does 2340 OUTPOST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 OUTPOST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 OUTPOST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2340 OUTPOST Drive has a pool.
Does 2340 OUTPOST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2340 OUTPOST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 OUTPOST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 OUTPOST Drive has units with dishwashers.
