Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2335 Silver Ridge Avenue
2335 N Silver Ridge Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2335 N Silver Ridge Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1858 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2335 SILVER RIDGE AVE LOS ANGELES, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue have any available units?
2335 Silver Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Silver Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Silver Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
