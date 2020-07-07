All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2326 E 3rd Street

2326 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2326 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Description

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 E 3rd Street have any available units?
2326 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2326 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2326 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

