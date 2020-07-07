Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2326 E 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2326 E 3rd Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2326 E 3rd Street
2326 East 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2326 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Description
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have any available units?
2326 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2326 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2326 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 E 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 E 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College