Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23244 Bigler Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM
1 of 51
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23244 Bigler Street
23244 Bigler Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
23244 Bigler Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING - BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 3 BR + 2 BA HOME IN WOODLAND HILLS!!! -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5338445)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23244 Bigler Street have any available units?
23244 Bigler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23244 Bigler Street have?
Some of 23244 Bigler Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23244 Bigler Street currently offering any rent specials?
23244 Bigler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23244 Bigler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23244 Bigler Street is pet friendly.
Does 23244 Bigler Street offer parking?
No, 23244 Bigler Street does not offer parking.
Does 23244 Bigler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23244 Bigler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23244 Bigler Street have a pool?
No, 23244 Bigler Street does not have a pool.
Does 23244 Bigler Street have accessible units?
No, 23244 Bigler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23244 Bigler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23244 Bigler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
