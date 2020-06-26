All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2323 S BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

2323 S BEVERLY GLEN

2323 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2323 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
2323 S BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
2323 S BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 S BEVERLY GLEN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College