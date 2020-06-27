All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2322 Selby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2322 Selby Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

2322 Selby Avenue

2322 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2322 Selby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Newly remodeled 3 bed/2 bath+den Traditional on beautiful tree-lined St & mid-block location. Filled w/ natural light & desired open floor plan w/ formal entry & closet opening to living room w/ crown molding & bay window. Shutter doors opening to dining room & den w/ French doors opening to entertainer's patio & private backyard w/ new patio, gas firepit & blt-in BBQ. Spacious chef's kitchen w/ quartz countertops, farm sink, all new stainless steel Bosch appliances opening to full laundry rm including new washer/dryer w/ pantry cabinet & storage opening to backyard. Master suite with double closets & French doors to patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Selby Avenue have any available units?
2322 Selby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Selby Avenue have?
Some of 2322 Selby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Selby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Selby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Selby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Selby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2322 Selby Avenue offer parking?
No, 2322 Selby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Selby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Selby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Selby Avenue have a pool?
No, 2322 Selby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Selby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2322 Selby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Selby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Selby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College