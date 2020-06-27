2322 Selby Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Newly remodeled 3 bed/2 bath+den Traditional on beautiful tree-lined St & mid-block location. Filled w/ natural light & desired open floor plan w/ formal entry & closet opening to living room w/ crown molding & bay window. Shutter doors opening to dining room & den w/ French doors opening to entertainer's patio & private backyard w/ new patio, gas firepit & blt-in BBQ. Spacious chef's kitchen w/ quartz countertops, farm sink, all new stainless steel Bosch appliances opening to full laundry rm including new washer/dryer w/ pantry cabinet & storage opening to backyard. Master suite with double closets & French doors to patio.