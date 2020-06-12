2321 Fox Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This brand new 4BD/3BA is located just minutes away from UCLA campus. This place is located at a very beautiful community. It is very close to many famous restaurants.



New hardwood flooring and an inviting kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove oven, microwave, and granite countertops makes this unit all the more desirable.



You won't need to worry about locating the closest laundromat because this unit comes with its own washer and dryer! Other amenities include sofa, table, and a kitchenette table.



Tandem parking is available.



* Rent by bedroom or by unit, available now

* Lease term is flexible but one-year lease is preferred

* Rent for this whole unit: $5300, $5600(if include utilities)

* Rent for master bedrooms: $1520

* Rent for private bedrooms with a shared bathroom: $1250



For more info, please contact now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802797)