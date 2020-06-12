All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2321 Fox Hills Dr

2321 Fox Hills Drive · (310) 359-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2321 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $5400 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brand new 4BD/3BA is located just minutes away from UCLA campus. This place is located at a very beautiful community. It is very close to many famous restaurants.

New hardwood flooring and an inviting kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove oven, microwave, and granite countertops makes this unit all the more desirable.

You won't need to worry about locating the closest laundromat because this unit comes with its own washer and dryer! Other amenities include sofa, table, and a kitchenette table.

Tandem parking is available.

* Rent by bedroom or by unit, available now
* Lease term is flexible but one-year lease is preferred
* Rent for this whole unit: $5300, $5600(if include utilities)
* Rent for master bedrooms: $1520
* Rent for private bedrooms with a shared bathroom: $1250

For more info, please contact now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Fox Hills Dr have any available units?
2321 Fox Hills Dr has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Fox Hills Dr have?
Some of 2321 Fox Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Fox Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Fox Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Fox Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Fox Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2321 Fox Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Fox Hills Dr does offer parking.
Does 2321 Fox Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 Fox Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Fox Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 2321 Fox Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Fox Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2321 Fox Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Fox Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Fox Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
