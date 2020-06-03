All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM

2320 Ocean View Ave

2320 W Ocean View Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2320 W Ocean View Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in korea town!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, open concepts, elegant counter-tops and laminated wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area with a *swimming pool* for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*laminated wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water included!!!

JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4855195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

