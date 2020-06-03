2320 Ocean View Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in korea town!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, open concepts, elegant counter-tops and laminated wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area with a *swimming pool* for all tenants to enjoy.
Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*laminated wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*a/c in unit*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
utilities:
water included!!!
JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!
Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
monthly rent $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4855195)