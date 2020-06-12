Rent Calculator
232 W 74th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
232 W 74th Street
232 West 74th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
232 West 74th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A Beautiful Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 W 74th Street have any available units?
232 W 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 232 W 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 W 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 W 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 232 W 74th Street offer parking?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 W 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W 74th Street have a pool?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 W 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 W 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
