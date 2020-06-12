All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

232 W 74th Street

232 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 West 74th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A Beautiful Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 W 74th Street have any available units?
232 W 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 232 W 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 W 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 W 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 232 W 74th Street offer parking?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 W 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W 74th Street have a pool?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 W 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 W 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 W 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

