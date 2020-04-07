All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

232 S La Fayette Park Pl

232 South La Fayette Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

232 South La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 1 bed 1 bath conveniently located in korea town.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*dishwasher*
*all brand new stainless steel appliances*
*in sink garbage disposal*
*granite countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water, trash and gas included!!!

Parking included!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $2,195.00, DEPOSIT $2,195.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4886965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have any available units?
232 S La Fayette Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have?
Some of 232 S La Fayette Park Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 S La Fayette Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
232 S La Fayette Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S La Fayette Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl offers parking.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have a pool?
No, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl has units with dishwashers.
