232 S La Fayette Park Pl

This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 1 bed 1 bath conveniently located in korea town.

The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*dishwasher*

*all brand new stainless steel appliances*

*in sink garbage disposal*

*granite countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*

*new spot light system*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water, trash and gas included!!!



Parking included!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,195.00, DEPOSIT $2,195.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



