Home
Los Angeles, CA
23136 Hartland St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23136 Hartland St
23136 Hartland Street
No Longer Available
Location
23136 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
light & bright 4-bed modern home, walking distance to all major stores supermarkets and restaurant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23136 Hartland St have any available units?
23136 Hartland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23136 Hartland St have?
Some of 23136 Hartland St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23136 Hartland St currently offering any rent specials?
23136 Hartland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23136 Hartland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23136 Hartland St is pet friendly.
Does 23136 Hartland St offer parking?
No, 23136 Hartland St does not offer parking.
Does 23136 Hartland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23136 Hartland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23136 Hartland St have a pool?
No, 23136 Hartland St does not have a pool.
Does 23136 Hartland St have accessible units?
No, 23136 Hartland St does not have accessible units.
Does 23136 Hartland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23136 Hartland St has units with dishwashers.
