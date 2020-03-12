All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2311 Malcolm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2311 Malcolm Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2311 Malcolm Avenue

2311 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2311 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright and airy, ready to move in

(RLNE4800691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have any available units?
2311 Malcolm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2311 Malcolm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Malcolm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Malcolm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue offer parking?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have a pool?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 Malcolm Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College