Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2311 Malcolm Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 Malcolm Avenue
2311 Malcolm Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2311 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright and airy, ready to move in
(RLNE4800691)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have any available units?
2311 Malcolm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2311 Malcolm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Malcolm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Malcolm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue offer parking?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have a pool?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Malcolm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Malcolm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 Malcolm Avenue has units with air conditioning.
