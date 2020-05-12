2311 ALTO OAK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool guest suite media room

This restored Spanish villa is sited on a 1+ acre promontory with sweeping views of the city to the ocean. Find modern amenities without compromise to the period aesthetic. A gracious wood beamed rotunda entrance, a soaring vaulted truss ceiling in the living room, large picture windows, French doors with original carved arches, rich wood flooring and Malibu tile accents throughout the home are just a few of the design statements. The floor plan includes a center-island kitchen, wood paneled office, family/media room, formal living room with bar and fireplace, formal dining room, two powder rooms and an interior circular stairwell leading to a spectacular guest suite with exterior entrance, wonderfully elegant bathroom, and separate sitting room with a kitchenette. Grounds are exquisite with an inner courtyard, patios, expansive lawn, and inspired swimming pool, all in a secluded cul-de-sac, in the Oaks community, coveted for privacy and security.