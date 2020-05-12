All apartments in Los Angeles
2311 ALTO OAK Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2311 ALTO OAK Drive

2311 Alto Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Alto Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
This restored Spanish villa is sited on a 1+ acre promontory with sweeping views of the city to the ocean. Find modern amenities without compromise to the period aesthetic. A gracious wood beamed rotunda entrance, a soaring vaulted truss ceiling in the living room, large picture windows, French doors with original carved arches, rich wood flooring and Malibu tile accents throughout the home are just a few of the design statements. The floor plan includes a center-island kitchen, wood paneled office, family/media room, formal living room with bar and fireplace, formal dining room, two powder rooms and an interior circular stairwell leading to a spectacular guest suite with exterior entrance, wonderfully elegant bathroom, and separate sitting room with a kitchenette. Grounds are exquisite with an inner courtyard, patios, expansive lawn, and inspired swimming pool, all in a secluded cul-de-sac, in the Oaks community, coveted for privacy and security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive have any available units?
2311 ALTO OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive have?
Some of 2311 ALTO OAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 ALTO OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 ALTO OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 ALTO OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 ALTO OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 ALTO OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 ALTO OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2311 ALTO OAK Drive has a pool.
Does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 ALTO OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 ALTO OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 ALTO OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
