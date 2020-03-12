2308 WORKMAN ST, # 3/4 # 3/4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2308 Workman St Apt 1/2 - Property Id: 132237



***1B/1Ba blocks away from 5 fwy and local shops***



1B/1Ba Apartment $1,450/monthly

1 bedroom, living room, bathroom and walk-in closet

Pet Friendly: $30/monthly fee per pet

Utilities included: Water

Deposit: $1,050

12 month lease required.



Close to 5 freeway. Walking distance of local shops and markets. Street accessible parking, free parking lot within walking distance. Close to downtown Los Angeles. Local bus routes 251, 751, 45, 83, 76, etc. located of main street Broadway.



Contact property management at 323-470-1500 to schedule viewing.

Please contact me once, provide me with your name, and occupation for all tenants.



Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132237

