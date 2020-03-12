All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2308 WORKMAN ST, # 3/4 # 3/4

2308 Workman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Workman Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2308 Workman St Apt 1/2 - Property Id: 132237

***1B/1Ba blocks away from 5 fwy and local shops***

1B/1Ba Apartment $1,450/monthly
1 bedroom, living room, bathroom and walk-in closet
Pet Friendly: $30/monthly fee per pet
Utilities included: Water
Deposit: $1,050
12 month lease required.

Close to 5 freeway. Walking distance of local shops and markets. Street accessible parking, free parking lot within walking distance. Close to downtown Los Angeles. Local bus routes 251, 751, 45, 83, 76, etc. located of main street Broadway.

Contact property management at 323-470-1500 to schedule viewing.
Please contact me once, provide me with your name, and occupation for all tenants.

Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132237
Property Id 132237

(RLNE4974167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

