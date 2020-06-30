All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM

2304 S La Salle Avenue

2304 South La Salle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2304 South La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely renovated 1bedroom 1 bath unit that includes basement storage and a parking space in the Adams Districts. Located minutes away form Downtown L.A, USC, freeways and many other area's Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue have any available units?
2304 S La Salle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2304 S La Salle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2304 S La Salle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 S La Salle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2304 S La Salle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2304 S La Salle Avenue offers parking.
Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 S La Salle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue have a pool?
No, 2304 S La Salle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2304 S La Salle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 S La Salle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 S La Salle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 S La Salle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

