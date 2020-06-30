2304 S La Salle Avenue

2304 South La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018 Congress North
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely renovated 1bedroom 1 bath unit that includes basement storage and a parking space in the Adams Districts. Located minutes away form Downtown L.A, USC, freeways and many other area's Los Angeles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
