Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2304 Carmona Ave 2304

2304 Carmona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Unit 2304 Available 03/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 BED/ 3.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE! - Property Id: 209534

Beautiful, 3 STORY, NEW TOWNHOME! (Construction just finished!!) Be the 1st to live here!

*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****

- Floor to ceiling windows
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 1/2 Bathrooms
- Private garage
- Washer & Dryer inside unit
- All new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven, Grill, Microwave)

No expense has been spared! Floor to ceiling windows fill the townhouse with natural light. Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, private garage and comes with washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209534
Property Id 209534

(RLNE5487421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 have any available units?
2304 Carmona Ave 2304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 have?
Some of 2304 Carmona Ave 2304's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Carmona Ave 2304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 offers parking.
Does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 have a pool?
No, 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 have accessible units?
No, 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Carmona Ave 2304 has units with dishwashers.
