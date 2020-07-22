2304 Carmona Ave 2304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Unit 2304 Available 03/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 BED/ 3.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE! - Property Id: 209534



Beautiful, 3 STORY, NEW TOWNHOME! (Construction just finished!!) Be the 1st to live here!



*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****



- Floor to ceiling windows

- 3 Bedrooms

- 3 1/2 Bathrooms

- Private garage

- Washer & Dryer inside unit

- All new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven, Grill, Microwave)



No expense has been spared! Floor to ceiling windows fill the townhouse with natural light. Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, private garage and comes with washer/dryer.

Property Id 209534



