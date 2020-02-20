2304 1/2 Carmona Ave

Amenities
3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE! - Property Id: 209539
Beautiful, 3 STORY NEW TOWNHOME! (Construction just finished!!) Be the 1st to live here!
*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****
- Floor to ceiling windows!
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 1/2 Bathrooms
- PRIVATE GARAGE
- RING VIDEO DOORBELL
- WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT!
- All new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven, Grill, Microwave)
No expense has been spared! Gorgeous, floor to ceiling windows flood the townhouse with natural light. Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered and has their own private garage and comes with washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209539
Property Id 209539
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5819078)