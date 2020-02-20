All apartments in Los Angeles
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave

2304 1/2 Carmona Ave · (310) 220-0511
Location

2304 1/2 Carmona Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1673 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE! - Property Id: 209539

Beautiful, 3 STORY NEW TOWNHOME! (Construction just finished!!) Be the 1st to live here!

*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****

- Floor to ceiling windows!
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 1/2 Bathrooms

- PRIVATE GARAGE

- RING VIDEO DOORBELL

- WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT!

- All new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven, Grill, Microwave)

No expense has been spared! Gorgeous, floor to ceiling windows flood the townhouse with natural light. Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered and has their own private garage and comes with washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209539
Property Id 209539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave have any available units?
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave have?
Some of 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave does offer parking.
Does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave have a pool?
No, 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave have accessible units?
No, 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 1/2 Carmona Ave has units with dishwashers.
