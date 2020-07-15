Rent Calculator
23019 Mobile St
23019 Mobile Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
23019 Mobile Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$3300 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath in the heart of West Hills. Great Schools & walking distance to shopping. New Paint & Flooring, Fenced Yard with Fruit Trees & Vegetable Garden. Gardner fees included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23019 Mobile St have any available units?
23019 Mobile St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23019 Mobile St have?
Some of 23019 Mobile St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23019 Mobile St currently offering any rent specials?
23019 Mobile St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23019 Mobile St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23019 Mobile St is pet friendly.
Does 23019 Mobile St offer parking?
Yes, 23019 Mobile St offers parking.
Does 23019 Mobile St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23019 Mobile St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23019 Mobile St have a pool?
No, 23019 Mobile St does not have a pool.
Does 23019 Mobile St have accessible units?
No, 23019 Mobile St does not have accessible units.
Does 23019 Mobile St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23019 Mobile St has units with dishwashers.
