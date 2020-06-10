All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2301 West 30TH Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

2301 West 30TH Street

2301 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Just completed, tastefully remodeled duplex apartment in up and coming Historic Jefferson Park neighborhood. Features include laminate floors throughout, Central Air/heat, new kitchen with quartz countertops, upscale new appliances including a stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. New washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of street parking, ready for immediate occupancy. Water and trash are included, tenant pays for gas and electricity. Shared back patio with table and chairs. Very centrally located in Historic Jefferson Park / West Adams area in Mid-City Los Angeles. Minutes from the Westside; Santa Monica; Beverly Hills; Culver City, USC and DTLA. 10 Freeway is just 3-minutes away. Expo Line is 1 mile away. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 West 30TH Street have any available units?
2301 West 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 West 30TH Street have?
Some of 2301 West 30TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 West 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 West 30TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 West 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 West 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2301 West 30TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 West 30TH Street offers parking.
Does 2301 West 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 West 30TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 West 30TH Street have a pool?
No, 2301 West 30TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 West 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 West 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 West 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 West 30TH Street has units with dishwashers.

