2301 West 30TH Street

Just completed, tastefully remodeled duplex apartment in up and coming Historic Jefferson Park neighborhood. Features include laminate floors throughout, Central Air/heat, new kitchen with quartz countertops, upscale new appliances including a stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. New washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of street parking, ready for immediate occupancy. Water and trash are included, tenant pays for gas and electricity. Shared back patio with table and chairs. Very centrally located in Historic Jefferson Park / West Adams area in Mid-City Los Angeles. Minutes from the Westside; Santa Monica; Beverly Hills; Culver City, USC and DTLA. 10 Freeway is just 3-minutes away. Expo Line is 1 mile away. A must see!